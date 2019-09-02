$224.95 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to report sales of $224.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.34 million to $227.90 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $228.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $946.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.27 million to $947.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.13. 206,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $66,470.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,386 shares of company stock worth $13,317,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

