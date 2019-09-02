$324.90 Million in Sales Expected for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will report sales of $324.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.10 million. KEMET reported sales of $349.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. KEMET had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEM. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,309.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $64,046.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,711.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,502 shares of company stock valued at $595,581. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KEMET by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KEMET in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in KEMET by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. 1,147,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KEMET’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

