$37.74 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report $37.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.20 million to $38.73 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $131.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $133.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.56 million, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $162.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

NOVA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 74,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,327. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 25,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

