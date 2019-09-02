3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after buying an additional 173,877 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,611,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,595,000 after buying an additional 126,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,105,000 after buying an additional 312,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.72. 1,866,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

