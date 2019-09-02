40,995 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. JD.Com comprises about 0.9% of Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.50. 9,270,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,736. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.67 and a beta of 1.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CICC Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. China International Capital upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.