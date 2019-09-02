4,923 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 767,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,402. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

