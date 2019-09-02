68,828 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 115.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $139.06. 139,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,890. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $113.06 and a 12 month high of $139.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

