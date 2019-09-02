$8.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will post sales of $8.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.47 billion. Sprint reported sales of $8.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $32.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.65 billion to $33.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.20 billion to $33.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of S traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,991,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 0.09. Sprint has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprint by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprint by 7,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sprint by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprint in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

