$9.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will post sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.52 billion and the lowest is $8.96 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.47 billion to $36.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $36.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Exelon news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,491. Exelon has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

