Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) Stock Price Up 20%

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 47,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 30,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

