ADAMANT Messenger Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $120.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000948 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,427,577 coins and its circulating supply is 82,285,566 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.