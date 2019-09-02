Adelphoi Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $117,390.00 and approximately $328.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00224813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01331497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021938 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

