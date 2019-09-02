Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOTS. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

IOTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. 155,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,584. The stock has a market cap of $306.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.35. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Gideon D. Intrater sold 7,500 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $80,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 9,217 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $91,340.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 865,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 772.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 75,962 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

