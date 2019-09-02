AdHive (ADH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $925.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 9% against the dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $327,313.00 and $925.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

