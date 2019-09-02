Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. ValuEngine cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.38.

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 669,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,540,000 after acquiring an additional 973,543 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,051,000 after acquiring an additional 634,441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,464,000 after acquiring an additional 479,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 390,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

