Aeron (ARN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $916,361.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Kuna, Bit-Z and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00219079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.01300203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,688,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDAX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Binance, Kuna, Coinrail, IDEX, Mercatox, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

