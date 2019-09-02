Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.29, 500 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

