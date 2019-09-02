AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.90

AfriTin Mining Ltd (LON:ATM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1418037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.36.

About AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM)

Afritin Mining Limited operates as a mining company with a portfolio of production tin assets in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo Region, north-west Namibia. The company is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

