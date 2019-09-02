Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Akroma has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $15,929.00 and $50.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.01753520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00065284 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

