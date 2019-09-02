Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,053,000 after buying an additional 393,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,233,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

