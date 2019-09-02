Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,281,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,268,000 after acquiring an additional 775,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 618,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,263,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,846 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,624,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,878,000 after acquiring an additional 777,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,334,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 805,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. 184,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

