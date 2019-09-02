Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $13.30 million. Alimera Sciences reported sales of $11.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year sales of $52.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.86 million to $53.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.51 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,646. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

