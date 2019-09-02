Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 295,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 549,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $111.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

