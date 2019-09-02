Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €221.65 ($257.73).

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC set a €234.00 ($272.09) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($259.30) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €201.55 ($234.36). The stock had a trading volume of 487,907 shares. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is €205.97 and its 200-day moving average is €204.56.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

