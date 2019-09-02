ALLUVA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $330.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. One ALLUVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $34,352.00 and approximately $330.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLUVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00222134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01312390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00089584 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021920 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLUVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLUVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.