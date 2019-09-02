Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Announces Final Dividend of $0.18

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Altium has a 1 year low of A$19.73 ($13.99) and a 1 year high of A$38.49 ($27.30). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is A$32.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.52.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

