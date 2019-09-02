AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Purchased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the quarter. AMAG Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned about 0.79% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 371,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 790,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 87,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 948,016 shares of company stock worth $7,576,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 662,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

