America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.50

America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $14.13. America Movil SAB de CV shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1,377 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

Get America Movil SAB de CV alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.