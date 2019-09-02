American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,806 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,362,000 after buying an additional 366,191 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,453 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,424,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,478,883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after buying an additional 270,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Airlines Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 652,785 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 185,388 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 643,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. 4,595,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,784,801. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO W Douglas Parker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,955.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $715,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $99,928.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,070. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

