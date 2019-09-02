American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,309 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 328,249 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 4.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,362,000 after purchasing an additional 366,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,478,883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 270,145 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,886,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 638,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

In other news, EVP Stephen L. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 768,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,395.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,000 shares of company stock worth $2,787,070. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,801. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.