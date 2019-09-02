American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $24.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $24.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.80 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of AMRB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 1,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American River Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 46,694 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.