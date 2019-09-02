Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $198.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.83.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $208.62 on Thursday. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.47 and its 200 day moving average is $184.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $192,788,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 18,906.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.