AmsterdamCoin One Day Volume Hits $6.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 35.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,581.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.