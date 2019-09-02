Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of AIMC stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $25.99. 336,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,295. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $44.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

