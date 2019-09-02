Analysts Anticipate Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Analysts expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. Amedisys posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

In other news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $143,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $144,398.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,988.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,427 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.71. The stock had a trading volume of 114,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $97.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

