Analysts Anticipate Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will report $4.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Avnet posted sales of $5.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $18.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $19.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.67 billion to $20.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 487,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,937. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avnet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Avnet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 88,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 330,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

