Analysts Anticipate eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eXp World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). eXp World reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that eXp World will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eXp World.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.75 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EXPI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 166,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 4.30. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

In other news, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $86,246.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,563 over the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.