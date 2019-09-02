Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $843.81 Million

Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce sales of $843.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $841.60 million and the highest is $846.00 million. Hologic reported sales of $813.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 886,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. Hologic has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,308,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,640,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 419.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

