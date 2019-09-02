Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce sales of $78.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.24 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $99.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $313.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $318.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.88 million, with estimates ranging from $306.67 million to $318.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. 678,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,910. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.89. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 178.6% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 46,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114,954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.