Analysts Expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. BB&T also reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In other BB&T news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in BB&T by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,662,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

