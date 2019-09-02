Analysts Expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.71 EPS

Analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.68. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 111.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

