Analysts Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.70. Polaris Industries reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 384,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,768. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.