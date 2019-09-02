Analysts Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.70. Polaris Industries reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 384,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,768. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

