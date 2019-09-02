Analysts Set TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) PT at €30.20

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.64 ($34.46).

Several research analysts have commented on TLG shares. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

TLG traded down €0.95 ($1.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €26.35 ($30.64). The stock had a trading volume of 205,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.56. TLG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 1 year high of €28.10 ($32.67). The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95.

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

