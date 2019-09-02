ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $360.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.00 million and the highest is $371.10 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $303.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

ANGI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. 1,078,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,735. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $114,804.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $159,247.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,430 shares of company stock worth $14,350,464 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

