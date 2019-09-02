Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.88

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.88 and traded as high as $61.10. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

