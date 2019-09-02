Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ANFGY has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie downgraded Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.