Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.35 million. Aphria reported sales of $10.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 923.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $503.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.91 million to $514.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $709.97 million, with estimates ranging from $667.09 million to $766.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.26 million. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aphria by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aphria stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Aphria has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

