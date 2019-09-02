Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $640,628.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $16.28 million and approximately $640,628.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007071 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001769 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

