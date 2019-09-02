Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Arconic accounts for approximately 3.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,790,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 1,166.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 625,565 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

ARNC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.84. 2,962,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.50. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant bought 30,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

