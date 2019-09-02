Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of ARD opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 4,174.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

